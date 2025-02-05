AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan Faces FIR Over Poll Code Violation
Delhi Police filed a case against AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan for allegedly breaching the Model Code of Conduct during the Delhi assembly elections. An FIR was lodged following a video showing Khan distributing election materials. The incident occurred in Batla House, hours before voting began.
In a pre-election controversy, Delhi Police have registered a case against AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan for an alleged violation of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) ahead of the capital's assembly polls.
The police action followed the emergence of a video seemingly showing Khan distributing election-related materials in the Batla House area, which is under scrutiny.
The FIR was lodged at Jamia Nagar Police Station just hours before voting commenced on Wednesday morning, signaling a tense start to the election day.
(With inputs from agencies.)
