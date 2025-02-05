AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan Faces FIR Over Poll Code Violation

In a pre-election controversy, Delhi Police have registered a case against AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan for an alleged violation of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) ahead of the capital's assembly polls.

The police action followed the emergence of a video seemingly showing Khan distributing election-related materials in the Batla House area, which is under scrutiny.

The FIR was lodged at Jamia Nagar Police Station just hours before voting commenced on Wednesday morning, signaling a tense start to the election day.

(With inputs from agencies.)