AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan Faces FIR Over Poll Code Violation

Delhi Police filed a case against AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan for allegedly breaching the Model Code of Conduct during the Delhi assembly elections. An FIR was lodged following a video showing Khan distributing election materials. The incident occurred in Batla House, hours before voting began.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-02-2025 11:43 IST | Created: 05-02-2025 11:43 IST
In a pre-election controversy, Delhi Police have registered a case against AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan for an alleged violation of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) ahead of the capital's assembly polls.

The police action followed the emergence of a video seemingly showing Khan distributing election-related materials in the Batla House area, which is under scrutiny.

The FIR was lodged at Jamia Nagar Police Station just hours before voting commenced on Wednesday morning, signaling a tense start to the election day.

(With inputs from agencies.)

