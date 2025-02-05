Night Rampage: Unprovoked Vandalism in Pune

A wave of nighttime vandalism struck Pune, Maharashtra, as three motorbike-bound individuals allegedly damaged 25 vehicles, including cars and auto-rickshaws, parked along a roadside, police reported.

The suspects, who were later apprehended, admitted to causing chaos in Bibwewadi area without any specific motive, according to authorities.

The incident unfolded at 1:40 AM Wednesday, said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone 5) Rajkumar Shinde. After the spree, the trio headed towards Velha tehsil but were soon arrested. An investigation into the matter remains ongoing.

(With inputs from agencies.)