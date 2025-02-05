Left Menu

Night Rampage: Unprovoked Vandalism in Pune

In Pune, Maharashtra, three motorbike riders were arrested after allegedly vandalizing 25 vehicles, including cars and auto-rickshaws, parked on a roadside. The event occurred early Wednesday morning, with the perpetrators claiming no motive for their actions. Police are investigating the incident further.

A wave of nighttime vandalism struck Pune, Maharashtra, as three motorbike-bound individuals allegedly damaged 25 vehicles, including cars and auto-rickshaws, parked along a roadside, police reported.

The suspects, who were later apprehended, admitted to causing chaos in Bibwewadi area without any specific motive, according to authorities.

The incident unfolded at 1:40 AM Wednesday, said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone 5) Rajkumar Shinde. After the spree, the trio headed towards Velha tehsil but were soon arrested. An investigation into the matter remains ongoing.

