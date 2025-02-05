Night Rampage: Unprovoked Vandalism in Pune
In Pune, Maharashtra, three motorbike riders were arrested after allegedly vandalizing 25 vehicles, including cars and auto-rickshaws, parked on a roadside. The event occurred early Wednesday morning, with the perpetrators claiming no motive for their actions. Police are investigating the incident further.
Updated: 05-02-2025 12:29 IST | Created: 05-02-2025 12:18 IST
A wave of nighttime vandalism struck Pune, Maharashtra, as three motorbike-bound individuals allegedly damaged 25 vehicles, including cars and auto-rickshaws, parked along a roadside, police reported.
The suspects, who were later apprehended, admitted to causing chaos in Bibwewadi area without any specific motive, according to authorities.
The incident unfolded at 1:40 AM Wednesday, said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone 5) Rajkumar Shinde. After the spree, the trio headed towards Velha tehsil but were soon arrested. An investigation into the matter remains ongoing.
(With inputs from agencies.)
