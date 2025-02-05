Violent Night at Ohio Cosmetics Warehouse Leaves Five Wounded
A shooting at a cosmetics warehouse in New Albany, Ohio, left five people wounded. The incident took place late Tuesday night. Victims were hospitalized and the suspect is not believed to be inside the building. Police are evacuating employees and investigating the situation.
A violent incident erupted Tuesday night at a cosmetics warehouse in New Albany, Ohio, leaving five individuals wounded, according to local officials.
The victims have been rushed to the hospital, while authorities confirm the suspect is no longer in the vicinity, stated Josh Poland, a spokesperson for the city.
The shooting occurred at a facility producing cosmetics and toiletries, with police still investigating the situation and evacuating employees from the premises after the late-evening attack.
(With inputs from agencies.)
