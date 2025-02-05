Left Menu

Deportation Flight from U.S. Reaches Amritsar

A U.S. military plane deported illegal Indian immigrants, landing in Amritsar as part of a Trump-era immigration plan. Conflicting reports suggest between 104 and 205 deportees, mostly from Punjab and Gujarat, were on board.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amritsar | Updated: 05-02-2025 14:04 IST | Created: 05-02-2025 14:04 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A U.S. military aircraft arrived in Amritsar, India, on Wednesday, carrying illegal Indian immigrants as part of a U.S. deportation policy set by President Donald Trump, according to a Reuters source.

Local media have offered conflicting reports about the number of deportees on board, suggesting between 104 and 205 individuals have been returned. The majority of the deportees were reported to hail from India's northern state of Punjab and western state of Gujarat.

This deportation flight is part of a broader agenda put forth by the Trump administration to address illegal immigration from select countries, impacting various U.S.-India bilateral discussions and local sentiments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

