China-US Tensions Rise Over Panama Canal Dispute
China's foreign ministry criticized the United States for 'irresponsible' comments about the Panama Canal and China's collaboration with Panama. China emphasized that its cooperation with Panama under the Belt and Road Initiative is progressing, urging parties to focus on long-term bilateral interests.
China's foreign ministry has accused the United States of making 'irresponsible' statements concerning the Panama Canal, resulting in increased diplomatic tensions.
The foreign ministry indicated that despite these tensions, China's collaboration with Panama continues smoothly under the Belt and Road Initiative.
China's spokesperson, Lin Jian, urged all parties to ignore outside disruptions and prioritize the long-term benefits of Sino-Panamanian relations.
