Law and Order Crisis: Tejashwi Yadav's Challenge to Bihar Governor
RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav met Bihar Governor Arif Mohammad Khan, raising concerns over the deteriorating law and order situation in the state. Yadav accused the administration of bias along religious and caste lines and criticized Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's lack of response to the ongoing chaos.
- Country:
- India
On Wednesday, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav met with Bihar Governor Arif Mohammad Khan to express concerns over the state's failing law and order. He criticized the administration for being biased on religious and caste lines.
Submitting a memorandum to the governor, Yadav criticized Chief Minister Nitish Kumar for appearing unaware of the state's chaos. Yadav, the former deputy chief minister, alleged targeted harassment of Muslims, highlighted by a recent incident in Madhubani where an Imam was beaten, resulting in the suspension of five police officers.
Yadav claimed that criminals feel supported by the ruling party, citing ministers justifying extreme violence. He referenced the recent Mokama gunbattle, which ended with the arrest of gangster-politician Anant Singh. Singh's wife, an RJD defector, currently serves as the local MLA under the NDA.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Postal Shake-up Sparks Outcry from Kerala Chief Minister
Karnataka's Crime Controversy: Chief Minister and BJP Clash Over Law and Order
BJP workers threatening AAP volunteers in Kalkaji, will file complaint with Election Commission: Delhi Chief Minister Atishi.
Leadership Tensions Rise in Karnataka Congress: The Next Chief Minister Debate
Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu Blesses Girls with a Gift on Balika Diwas