Law and Order Crisis: Tejashwi Yadav's Challenge to Bihar Governor

On Wednesday, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav met with Bihar Governor Arif Mohammad Khan to express concerns over the state's failing law and order. He criticized the administration for being biased on religious and caste lines.

Submitting a memorandum to the governor, Yadav criticized Chief Minister Nitish Kumar for appearing unaware of the state's chaos. Yadav, the former deputy chief minister, alleged targeted harassment of Muslims, highlighted by a recent incident in Madhubani where an Imam was beaten, resulting in the suspension of five police officers.

Yadav claimed that criminals feel supported by the ruling party, citing ministers justifying extreme violence. He referenced the recent Mokama gunbattle, which ended with the arrest of gangster-politician Anant Singh. Singh's wife, an RJD defector, currently serves as the local MLA under the NDA.

