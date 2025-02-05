Tragedy Strikes: Family Dispute Leads to Fatal Fire

A family dispute turned deadly in a small village near Pala when a fire claimed the lives of Nirmala (58) and her son-in-law Manoj (42), according to police reports on Wednesday.

The incident unfolded around 7:30 pm on Tuesday, when Manoj visited his wife's home. Authorities allege that Manoj poured petrol on Nirmala and set her on fire, yet the circumstances surrounding his own engulfment in flames remain unclear.

Locals who heard their screams called emergency services, but despite the combined efforts of firefighters and residents, both victims succumbed to their injuries early Wednesday morning. An ongoing police investigation aims to uncover further details about the alleged long-standing family dispute that may have led to this tragedy.

