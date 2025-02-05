Left Menu

Controversy Surrounds Maharashtra's Agriculture Minister Amid Allegations

Ambadas Danve, the Leader of Opposition in Maharashtra, has called for an investigation into the financial ties between NCP minister Dhananjay Munde and his aide Walmik Karad. Allegations include involvement in a Rs 88 crore scam. Munde denies the charges and plans to file a defamation case.

Dhananjay Munde Image Credit: Mumbai Live
  • Country:
  • India

The leader of the Opposition in the Maharashtra legislative council, Ambadas Danve, has intensified demands for the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to investigate alleged financial connections between NCP minister Dhananjay Munde and his aide, Walmik Karad.

During a session on Tuesday, Danve referenced Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Suraj Chavan, recently released on bail in a money laundering case involving a smaller alleged scam. Danve insisted that the alleged multimillion-rupee financial dealings between Munde and Karad should not escape scrutiny by the ED.

As mounting pressure builds on the BJP-led state government to dismiss Munde, linked to a recent extortion case, the NCP minister faces further accusations from activist Anjali Damania, alleging a Rs 88 crore scandal under his leadership. Munde refutes all allegations, threatening a defamation lawsuit.

(With inputs from agencies.)

