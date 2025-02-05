Controversy Surrounds Maharashtra's Agriculture Minister Amid Allegations
Ambadas Danve, the Leader of Opposition in Maharashtra, has called for an investigation into the financial ties between NCP minister Dhananjay Munde and his aide Walmik Karad. Allegations include involvement in a Rs 88 crore scam. Munde denies the charges and plans to file a defamation case.
- Country:
- India
The leader of the Opposition in the Maharashtra legislative council, Ambadas Danve, has intensified demands for the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to investigate alleged financial connections between NCP minister Dhananjay Munde and his aide, Walmik Karad.
During a session on Tuesday, Danve referenced Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Suraj Chavan, recently released on bail in a money laundering case involving a smaller alleged scam. Danve insisted that the alleged multimillion-rupee financial dealings between Munde and Karad should not escape scrutiny by the ED.
As mounting pressure builds on the BJP-led state government to dismiss Munde, linked to a recent extortion case, the NCP minister faces further accusations from activist Anjali Damania, alleging a Rs 88 crore scandal under his leadership. Munde refutes all allegations, threatening a defamation lawsuit.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Trump Ramps Up Opposition to Biden's Electric Vehicle Goals
Political Turmoil in Maharashtra: Minister's Attempt to Console Grieving Family
Maharashtra Strengthens Global Economic Ties at Davos
Maharashtra's Global Investment Drive: A 360-Degree Vision
Fadnavis Orders Crackdown on Fort Encroachments in Maharashtra