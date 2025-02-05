High Court Seeks Clarity on Mallya's Debt Recovery

The Karnataka High Court has responded to a petition from fugitive financier Vijay Mallya, demanding banks provide detailed accounts of debts recovered from him and related entities.

Filed by senior advocate Sajan Poovayya, representing Mallya, the petition argues that recovery processes persist despite debts already being paid multiple times over.

The plea insists on a comprehensive recovery account detailing, while also pushing for a moratorium on asset sales until debt clearance is confirmed, highlighting a need for transparency and accuracy.

