High Court Seeks Clarity on Mallya's Debt Recovery
The Karnataka High Court issued a notice to banks after Vijay Mallya's petition sought account statements of recovered debts. Mallya argues debts were over-recovered, yet proceedings continue. The petition calls for transparency in asset recoveries and requests a halt on further sales until clarity on debt settlement is achieved.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 05-02-2025 16:04 IST | Created: 05-02-2025 15:45 IST
- Country:
- India
The Karnataka High Court has responded to a petition from fugitive financier Vijay Mallya, demanding banks provide detailed accounts of debts recovered from him and related entities.
Filed by senior advocate Sajan Poovayya, representing Mallya, the petition argues that recovery processes persist despite debts already being paid multiple times over.
The plea insists on a comprehensive recovery account detailing, while also pushing for a moratorium on asset sales until debt clearance is confirmed, highlighting a need for transparency and accuracy.
