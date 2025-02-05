Left Menu

U.S. Military Withdrawal from Syria: Strategic Shift Looms

The U.S. Department of Defense is reportedly preparing to withdraw all troops from Syria. This decision follows President Trump's expressed interest in ending the military presence there, prompting the Pentagon to devise a withdrawal plan within the next three months.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-02-2025 16:07 IST | Created: 05-02-2025 15:52 IST
Image Credit:

The U.S. Department of Defense is reportedly developing a plan to withdraw all American troops from Syria.

According to NBC News, citing two defense officials, the move comes after President Donald Trump and key advisors showed interest in ending the military mission.

The Pentagon has initiated preparations for a complete pull-out within 30, 60, or 90 days, signifying a significant shift in U.S. foreign policy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

