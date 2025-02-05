U.S. Military Withdrawal from Syria: Strategic Shift Looms
The U.S. Department of Defense is reportedly preparing to withdraw all troops from Syria. This decision follows President Trump's expressed interest in ending the military presence there, prompting the Pentagon to devise a withdrawal plan within the next three months.
According to NBC News, citing two defense officials, the move comes after President Donald Trump and key advisors showed interest in ending the military mission.
The Pentagon has initiated preparations for a complete pull-out within 30, 60, or 90 days, signifying a significant shift in U.S. foreign policy.
