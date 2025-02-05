Amit Shah Chairs High-Level Security Review Meeting on Jammu and Kashmir

Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation, Shri Amit Shah, chaired a high-level review meeting on the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir today in New Delhi. The meeting, attended by Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir Shri Manoj Sinha, Union Home Secretary, Director of the Intelligence Bureau, Chief Secretary, and Director General of Police of Jammu and Kashmir, along with senior officials from the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) and the Jammu and Kashmir administration, focused on counter-terrorism efforts and national security measures.

Shri Amit Shah emphasized the Modi government’s commitment to completely eradicating terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir. He highlighted that the terrorist ecosystem in the region has been significantly weakened due to the sustained efforts of the government. Zero infiltration remains a core objective, and the Home Minister directed all security agencies to intensify operations against terrorism with a ruthless approach.

Shri Amit Shah instructed security agencies to take stringent measures against infiltration attempts and terrorist activities. He stated, “Our goal should be to uproot terrorism completely and ensure zero infiltration at the borders.” The meeting underscored the importance of coordinated intelligence-sharing, increased border surveillance, and rapid response strategies to tackle emerging threats.

Action Against Narco-Terrorism and Terror Funding

The Home Minister highlighted the growing threat of narco-terrorism, where proceeds from narcotics trade are being used to fund terrorist operations. He directed law enforcement agencies to enhance counter-narcotics operations and act swiftly against terror financing networks.

Shri Amit Shah emphasized the importance of disrupting financial support to terror outfits by cracking down on illicit funding channels, illegal hawala transactions, and underground networks. He stressed the need for greater vigilance and collaboration between intelligence agencies and law enforcement to track and dismantle these operations effectively.

New Appointments for Forensic Science Laboratories (FSL)

In light of the upcoming implementation of new criminal laws, the Home Minister directed the agencies to expedite new appointments in Forensic Science Laboratories (FSL) to strengthen the criminal justice system. This move aims to ensure the timely processing of evidence and enhance investigative capabilities, crucial for handling cases related to terrorism, organized crime, and other serious offenses.

‘Zero Tolerance’ Policy Against Terrorism

Reaffirming the government’s unwavering stance against terrorism, Shri Amit Shah emphasized the Modi government’s ‘zero tolerance’ policy toward terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir. He directed all security forces and intelligence agencies to remain highly vigilant and work in close synergy to eliminate terrorist elements.

Shri Amit Shah also reviewed the operational preparedness of the security forces, including the Indian Army, paramilitary forces, and local police, to counter any security challenges in the region. The importance of modernizing security infrastructure and adopting advanced technology-driven surveillance was also discussed.

Appreciation for Security Forces’ Efforts

The Home Minister appreciated the efforts of the security agencies in achieving significant progress in improving the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir. He commended the forces for their dedicated service and sacrifices, which have led to a notable decline in terrorist activities and infiltration attempts.

Moving Towards a Terror-Free Jammu and Kashmir

With continued coordinated efforts and a proactive security approach, the government remains steadfast in its mission to achieve a terror-free Jammu and Kashmir. Shri Amit Shah reiterated that no effort would be spared in ensuring the region’s long-term peace, stability, and development.

This high-level review meeting marks another significant step in the government’s comprehensive strategy to strengthen national security and counter-terrorism measures in Jammu and Kashmir.