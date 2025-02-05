President Ramaphosa to Deliver 2025 SONA Amid Critical National and Global Challenges

In just a few hours, President Cyril Ramaphosa will deliver the much-anticipated State of the Nation Address (SONA) 2025, outlining South Africa’s roadmap for the year ahead. This will be the first SONA under the Government of National Unity (GNU) following the historic 29 May 2024 elections, making it a landmark moment in the country's political landscape.

The SONA has remained a cornerstone of South Africa’s democratic journey since 1994, providing a platform for the President to address key national challenges, policy directions, and economic strategies. This year's address comes amid a mixed domestic and global economic climate, where pressing issues such as unemployment, inequality, illegal mining, and economic recovery take center stage.

Government’s Commitment to Progress

Ahead of the address, President Ramaphosa reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to inclusive economic growth and job creation. In his New Year’s Eve address, he called on the nation to embrace hope, unity, and resilience, emphasizing that while challenges remain, the country is on a path of transformation and renewal.

Key Topics Expected in SONA 2025

1. South Africa’s Historic G20 Presidency

South Africa assumed the G20 Presidency on December 1, 2024, making it the first African nation to do so. Under the theme “Solidarity, Equality, Sustainability”, South Africa’s leadership in this global forum is expected to drive discussions on economic recovery, financial stability, and climate action. President Ramaphosa is expected to outline how the November 2025 G20 Summit in South Africa will shape global economic strategies and strengthen Africa’s voice on international platforms.

2. Economic Recovery and Growth Prospects

South Africa’s economy has shown signs of improvement, with the country recording its first primary budget surplus in 15 years in 2024. According to the International Monetary Fund (IMF), South Africa’s real GDP growth is projected to accelerate from 0.8% in 2024 to 1.5% in 2025, driven by improved electricity generation, monetary policy adjustments, and renewed investor confidence.

President Ramaphosa is likely to address ongoing economic reforms, including measures to stabilize the electricity grid, enhance port and freight efficiency, and attract foreign investment.

3. Energy and Load Shedding Progress

While Stage 3 load shedding resurfaced recently, 2024 marked the longest stretch of uninterrupted power supply in five years, with over 300 consecutive days of no-load shedding by January 2025. Eskom’s Generation Recovery Plan and the Energy Action Plan, introduced in 2022, have contributed to greater energy stability, and the President is expected to provide updates on further steps to secure long-term energy resilience.

4. Tackling Crime and Community Safety

Public safety remains a critical concern. Over the past three years, 20,000 new constables have been deployed by the South African Police Service (SAPS) across various units.

Operations such as Operation Shanela (focusing on crime reduction) and Operation Vala Umgodi (targeting illegal mining) have contributed to a 5.1% decline in serious crimes. The latest Quarterly Crime Statistics showed notable reductions in murder (5.8%), sexual offenses (2.5%), and aggravated robbery (8.8%).

The government is also strengthening its anti-narcotics operations and cracking down on terror funding linked to drug trafficking.

5. New Legislation and Policy Reforms

President Ramaphosa will likely discuss key legislative milestones, including:

The Expropriation Bill, which aligns land reform with constitutional mandates, ensuring equitable land access.

The Employment Equity Amendment Act, aimed at reducing regulatory burdens for small businesses while fostering job creation.

The Basic Education Laws Amendment (BELA) Act, which seeks to modernize South Africa’s education system.

6. International Relations and ICJ Case on Gaza

South Africa has been actively involved in global legal proceedings, filing a case at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) against Israel for alleged genocide in Gaza. The country’s legal and diplomatic stance on international human rights and humanitarian issues has drawn global attention, and the President is expected to reaffirm South Africa’s commitment to justice and international law.

A Call for Unity and Shared Responsibility

In his previous address, President Ramaphosa likened South Africans to ‘weaver birds,’ emphasizing the need for collective effort in nation-building. “Despite challenges, we must work together to cooperate, grow, and include everyone in our nation’s progress,” he said.

As South Africans prepare to tune in to the State of the Nation Address at 7:00 PM on February 6, 2025, all eyes will be on the government’s plans to steer the country forward amid evolving domestic and international challenges.

This SONA promises to be a pivotal moment in shaping South Africa’s future in governance, economy, security, and global leadership.