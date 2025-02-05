Left Menu

France Stands Firm Against Forced Displacement in Gaza

France has dismissed U.S. President Donald Trump's suggestion for potential U.S. control of Gaza, citing international law concerns. The French Foreign Ministry emphasized that forced displacement of Palestinians would destabilize the region and hinder the two-state solution efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 05-02-2025 16:18 IST | Created: 05-02-2025 15:57 IST
Former US President Donald Trump (Screengrab from Fox former host Tucker Carlson's tweet) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • France

In a resolute rebuff, France has rejected remarks by U.S. President Donald Trump about the United States potentially controlling Gaza and relocating Palestinians. French officials assert such actions would breach international law and destabilize the Middle East.

The French Foreign Ministry, through spokesman Christophe Lemoine, reiterated its firm stance against any compelled displacement of Gaza's Palestinian population. Lemoine warned it would violate international statutes, impair Palestinian aspirations, obstruct the two-state solution, and destabilize regional allies like Egypt and Jordan.

Further, Lemoine stressed that Gaza's future must align with a prospective Palestinian state, free from the dominance of a third country. This statement underscores France's continued commitment to a balanced approach to peace in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

