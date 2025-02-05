France Stands Firm Against Forced Displacement in Gaza

In a resolute rebuff, France has rejected remarks by U.S. President Donald Trump about the United States potentially controlling Gaza and relocating Palestinians. French officials assert such actions would breach international law and destabilize the Middle East.

The French Foreign Ministry, through spokesman Christophe Lemoine, reiterated its firm stance against any compelled displacement of Gaza's Palestinian population. Lemoine warned it would violate international statutes, impair Palestinian aspirations, obstruct the two-state solution, and destabilize regional allies like Egypt and Jordan.

Further, Lemoine stressed that Gaza's future must align with a prospective Palestinian state, free from the dominance of a third country. This statement underscores France's continued commitment to a balanced approach to peace in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)