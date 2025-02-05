Left Menu

Schemes of Deception: The Kerala CSR Scam

A 26-year-old, Anandu Krishnan, is accused of defrauding people across Kerala by promising scooters and appliances at discounted rates using alleged CSR funds. The scam involved multiple individuals and organizations and defrauded people of over Rs 20 crores, sparking widespread complaints and investigations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kochi | Updated: 05-02-2025 16:18 IST | Created: 05-02-2025 15:58 IST
Schemes of Deception: The Kerala CSR Scam
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A man has been arrested in Kerala for defrauding people by promising discounted vehicles and home appliances through false CSR fund claims, officials reported on Wednesday. Anandu Krishnan, the accused, allegedly promised items at half price using non-existent CSR funds from various companies since 2022.

The accused faces several charges of cheating and criminal breach of trust across districts. A new case was added in Kannur due to numerous complaints involving a local NGO, SPIARDS, and linked individuals, including Congress leader Lali Vincent, who defended Krishnan, describing him as a scapegoat.

Investigations revealed Krishnan set up societies statewide to collect funds under false pretenses. He allegedly amassed over Rs 20 crore, with further inquiries underway concerning potential involvement of political figures. No actual CSR funds were received by the accused, according to police statements.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Sweden School Tragedy: Multiple Fatalities Reported

Sweden School Tragedy: Multiple Fatalities Reported

 Sweden
2
Anmol Kharb Shines: Dominates at National Games

Anmol Kharb Shines: Dominates at National Games

 Global
3
Sanjay Singh Questions Electoral Integrity Amidst BJP Allegations

Sanjay Singh Questions Electoral Integrity Amidst BJP Allegations

 India
4
I thank people for giving me an opportunity to respond to President's Address in Lok Sabha 14 times: PM Narendra Modi in Lok Sabha.

I thank people for giving me an opportunity to respond to President's Addres...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The next AI leap: LLMs can process multimedia without pre-trained data

Machine Learning and Explainable AI revolutionize diabetes prediction

AI in healthcare: ChatGPT’s potential, pitfalls, and future

The dawn of intelligent creativity: Merging AI, data, and creative expressions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025