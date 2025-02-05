Schemes of Deception: The Kerala CSR Scam

A man has been arrested in Kerala for defrauding people by promising discounted vehicles and home appliances through false CSR fund claims, officials reported on Wednesday. Anandu Krishnan, the accused, allegedly promised items at half price using non-existent CSR funds from various companies since 2022.

The accused faces several charges of cheating and criminal breach of trust across districts. A new case was added in Kannur due to numerous complaints involving a local NGO, SPIARDS, and linked individuals, including Congress leader Lali Vincent, who defended Krishnan, describing him as a scapegoat.

Investigations revealed Krishnan set up societies statewide to collect funds under false pretenses. He allegedly amassed over Rs 20 crore, with further inquiries underway concerning potential involvement of political figures. No actual CSR funds were received by the accused, according to police statements.

(With inputs from agencies.)