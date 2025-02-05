Former Minister Bongani Bongo Granted Bail Amid Alleged Corruption

Former State Security Minister Bongani Bongo has been granted R5,000 bail following his arrest on Tuesday morning for alleged corruption, in a case that dates back to 2017.

Bongo, 47, made a brief appearance in the Cape Town Magistrate’s Court shortly after his arrest. He is accused of attempting to bribe Parliament’s Eskom inquiry evidence leader, Ntuthuzelo Vanara, in an effort to derail an inquiry into the state of affairs at Eskom, South Africa’s embattled power utility.

His case has resurfaced after a Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) ruling overturned his 2021 acquittal, ordering a retrial on charges of corruption and contravention of the Prevention and Combating of Corrupt Activities Act (PRECCA) 12 of 2004.

Background: Allegations of Bribery in Eskom Inquiry

The corruption allegations against Bongo stem from events between September and October 2017, when he allegedly approached a member of the Portfolio Committee on Public Enterprises, proposing a bribe to halt the committee’s Eskom board inquiry.

According to Lieutenant General Godfrey Lebeya, the National Head of the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks), Bongo sought to disrupt the investigation into allegations of mismanagement, financial irregularities, and state capture at Eskom.

“It is reported that during September to October 2017, the accused approached a member of the then Portfolio Committee on Public Enterprises to allegedly arrange a meeting to prevent the next sitting, where the Eskom board was to account. Eventually, the suspect secured the meeting wherein he indicated that the Portfolio Committee sitting with the Eskom board could not proceed as planned, and indicated that was possible if the member named his price,” said Lebeya.

The attempted bribery was allegedly intended to shield Eskom board members and executives from scrutiny over alleged financial mismanagement and governance failures.

Overturned Acquittal and Supreme Court of Appeal Ruling

Bongo was initially acquitted in 2021 when former Western Cape Judge President John Hlophe dismissed the charges against him. However, the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA), led by Judge John Smith, later ruled that the case should be reheard, citing legal errors in the initial ruling and granting a retrial.

This latest court appearance marks the reopening of the corruption trial, which is expected to draw public and political interest due to its ties to state capture allegations and parliamentary ethics violations.

Legal and Ethical Implications

Bongo, a former Member of the National Assembly (MP), also served as Minister of State Security from 2019 until May 2024, a role that placed him at the heart of South Africa’s intelligence and security operations.

His position as an MP and Cabinet Minister bound him to strict ethics codes, including the Constitution, the Powers, Privileges, and Immunities of Parliament and Provincial Legislatures Act (No. 4 of 2004), and PRECCA. These legal frameworks prohibit corruption and abuse of power by public officials.

The case raises questions about government accountability and adherence to anti-corruption laws, particularly in the wake of numerous state capture revelations implicating top government officials.

Hawks Vow to Pursue Justice Without Fear or Favor

Lebeya reaffirmed the Hawks’ commitment to pursuing corruption cases without fear, favor, or prejudice, stating that no individual—regardless of their political or governmental standing—would be exempt from accountability.

“We will continue to execute our mandate with integrity, ensuring that justice is served. We commend the investigating team for their work and encourage the prosecution team to pursue this case diligently to ensure justice for the South African public,” he said.

Upcoming Court Proceedings

Bongo is expected to reappear in the Cape Town Magistrate’s Court on 4 March 2025, where further legal proceedings will unfold.

With his retrial now formally underway, public scrutiny will be focused on how the state handles high-profile corruption cases, especially those linked to parliamentary oversight and governance failures in state-owned enterprises like Eskom.

This case is likely to test the effectiveness of South Africa’s anti-corruption institutions and set a precedent for future prosecutions of high-ranking officials implicated in state capture and bribery allegations.