President to Outline Economic Growth, Service Delivery, and Vision of GNU in SONA

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa is set to deliver his highly anticipated State of the Nation Address (SONA) on Thursday, 6 February 2025, addressing key national issues including economic growth, job creation, service delivery, infrastructure development, and South Africa’s role in global affairs.

This year’s SONA holds historic significance, as it is the first under the Government of National Unity (GNU), following an election where no single party secured a majority. Additionally, it coincides with the 30th anniversary of South Africa’s democracy and the country’s Presidency of the G20, reinforcing its global leadership role.

Economic Growth and Infrastructure: Key Focus Areas

According to Professor Dirk Kotze from the University of South Africa’s (Unisa) Department of Political Sciences, President Ramaphosa will place significant emphasis on economic recovery and growth strategies, continuing his administration’s efforts since 2018.

“I think, first of all, what President Ramaphosa will focus on is, as always, economic matters—economic growth and the economic plan that he has been developing since 2018,” Kotze told SAnews.

South Africa has faced low growth rates, high unemployment, and increasing public debt, and the President is expected to outline measures to boost private-sector investment, industrial expansion, and small business support to stimulate job creation.

Infrastructure and service delivery will also be key talking points, with a particular focus on resolving ongoing water and electricity challenges. While progress in electricity supply stabilisation has been noted, the government remains under pressure to ensure energy security, renewable energy expansion, and long-term sustainability.

“Yes, electricity is definitely becoming more of a success story, but he will continue addressing it,” Kotze added.

Governance and Legislative Agenda for 2025

SONA is expected to provide an outline of government’s legislative priorities for the year, setting the foundation for new laws and policies. This includes a medium-term plan covering the next three years, which will be further elaborated on in the upcoming budget speech by Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana.

“He will also refer to some matters that will later be presented in more detail in the budget speech. The budget speech and the SONA address are very much linked to each other,” Kotze noted.

The President is also expected to reaffirm commitments to tackling climate change and advancing renewable energy projects, aligning with global sustainability efforts.

International Relations and Regional Security

Ramaphosa’s address will also touch on South Africa’s foreign policy, particularly its response to escalating conflicts in Africa.

The situation in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), where 14 South African National Defence Force (SANDF) soldiers were recently killed in clashes with the M23 rebel group, is expected to feature prominently. South Africa has been part of peacekeeping missions in the region, and the President is likely to reaffirm the country’s commitment to regional stability and diplomatic conflict resolution.

The address will also shed light on South Africa’s global engagements, including its role as G20 President and its diplomatic stance on key international developments.

SONA and the Government of National Unity (GNU)

This year’s SONA will be the first under the Government of National Unity, marking a new era in South African politics. The GNU was formed following the 2024 general elections, where no single political party won a majority, necessitating a coalition government.

Deputy Minister in the Presidency, Kenny Morolong, underscored the importance of this year’s SONA, noting that it will outline the strategic priorities of the GNU.

“This SONA will outline the three priorities and strategic direction of the GNU, which are: Driving inclusive growth and job creation,

Reducing poverty and tackling the high cost of living, and

Building a capable, ethical, and developmental state,” Morolong stated.

He urged South Africans to tune in to hear the government’s plans directly from the President, as the nation navigates this new chapter in governance.

The Road Ahead: Parliament’s Role and National Debate

Following the SONA, a parliamentary debate will take place in the National Assembly, where Members of Parliament (MPs) will engage with the President’s speech, critique government policies, and propose solutions. Ramaphosa will then deliver a formal response to the debate, setting the tone for the year’s governance agenda.

With South Africa at a critical political and economic juncture, this SONA will serve as a roadmap for the government’s efforts in stabilising the economy, improving service delivery, and fostering unity within the GNU. It is expected to set the stage for decisive policy implementation aimed at securing a more prosperous and equitable future for all South Africans.