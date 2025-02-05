Manhunt in Brussels: Metro Station Shooting Sparks Chaos
Belgian police launched a manhunt for two suspects involved in a shooting at the Clemenceau metro station in Brussels. Despite missing their target, the incident caused significant disruption in the area. Authorities suspect the shooting was drug-related, and several metro stations were temporarily closed.
A major manhunt unfolded in Brussels as police sought two suspects after a shooting at Clemenceau metro station early Wednesday morning. The suspects reportedly fired shots at a target but missed, leading to an intensive search operation.
The Belgian prosecutor's office confirmed that no injuries were reported, although the incident led to the closure of multiple metro stations in the central part of the city. The motive behind the shooting is suspected to be drug-related, according to broadcaster VRT.
The shooting has caused significant disruption to the metro system in Brussels, which serves several key locations including EU institutions and NATO headquarters. An extensive police operation is currently underway, with heavily armed officers assembling at the scene.
(With inputs from agencies.)
