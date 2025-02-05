Left Menu

Call for Justice: Parents of Slain Doctor Urge Action

The parents of a doctor, brutally killed at RG Kar Medical College last year, urge public action on her 32nd birthday to demand justice. Despite a life sentence for one perpetrator, they claim the investigation was incomplete and vow to continue their fight.

Updated: 05-02-2025 17:49 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The parents of a doctor murdered at RG Kar Medical College have made a heartfelt appeal to the public, urging them to demand justice for their daughter. The call comes as they mark what would have been her 32nd birthday on February 9.

In a video statement, the grieving parents pledged to continue their fight for justice, thanking those who have supported them since the tragedy last August. The mother recalled her daughter's achievements and celebrations over the years, now overshadowed by this loss.

While Sanjay Roy received a life sentence for the crime, the parents believe the investigation was inadequate and allege other culprits are protected. They invite the medical community to join their protest and ask everyone to plant a flower in her memory.

(With inputs from agencies.)

