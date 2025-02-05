Amit Shah Intensifies Security Efforts for 'Zero Infiltration' in J&K

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has issued directives to intensify the battle against terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir, aiming for 'zero infiltration'.

During two consecutive high-level meetings, Shah highlighted the weakening of the terror ecosystem due to the Modi government's persistent efforts and emphasized the need for stringent actions against terror activities.

Shah also underscored the role of the narco network in supporting terrorism, advocating for prompt action against terror funding. He expressed appreciation for the improvement in the security scenario while calling for synergy among security agencies to eliminate terrorism completely.

