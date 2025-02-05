Amit Shah Intensifies Security Efforts for 'Zero Infiltration' in J&K
Union Home Minister Amit Shah held high-level review meetings to address the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir, emphasizing 'zero infiltration' and a terrorism-free region. He urged stringent measures against terror networks and narco funding, appreciating efforts that have weakened terrorism under Modi's leadership.
- Country:
- India
Union Home Minister Amit Shah has issued directives to intensify the battle against terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir, aiming for 'zero infiltration'.
During two consecutive high-level meetings, Shah highlighted the weakening of the terror ecosystem due to the Modi government's persistent efforts and emphasized the need for stringent actions against terror activities.
Shah also underscored the role of the narco network in supporting terrorism, advocating for prompt action against terror funding. He expressed appreciation for the improvement in the security scenario while calling for synergy among security agencies to eliminate terrorism completely.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Trump's Greenland Gambit: A Security Strategy
Trump Extends TikTok Operations Amid National Security Deliberations
Arms Recovered and Illegal Poppy Plantations Destroyed in Manipur's Security Operations
Trump's Bold Move: Security Clearance Suspension Sparks Controversy
With our resolve for a Naxal-free India and joint efforts of security forces, Naxalism is breathing its last today: Shah.