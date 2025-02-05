Left Menu

Amit Shah Intensifies Security Efforts for 'Zero Infiltration' in J&K

Union Home Minister Amit Shah held high-level review meetings to address the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir, emphasizing 'zero infiltration' and a terrorism-free region. He urged stringent measures against terror networks and narco funding, appreciating efforts that have weakened terrorism under Modi's leadership.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-02-2025 17:50 IST | Created: 05-02-2025 17:50 IST
Amit Shah Intensifies Security Efforts for 'Zero Infiltration' in J&K
Amit Shah
  • Country:
  • India

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has issued directives to intensify the battle against terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir, aiming for 'zero infiltration'.

During two consecutive high-level meetings, Shah highlighted the weakening of the terror ecosystem due to the Modi government's persistent efforts and emphasized the need for stringent actions against terror activities.

Shah also underscored the role of the narco network in supporting terrorism, advocating for prompt action against terror funding. He expressed appreciation for the improvement in the security scenario while calling for synergy among security agencies to eliminate terrorism completely.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Sweden School Tragedy: Multiple Fatalities Reported

Sweden School Tragedy: Multiple Fatalities Reported

 Sweden
2
Anmol Kharb Shines: Dominates at National Games

Anmol Kharb Shines: Dominates at National Games

 Global
3
Sanjay Singh Questions Electoral Integrity Amidst BJP Allegations

Sanjay Singh Questions Electoral Integrity Amidst BJP Allegations

 India
4
I thank people for giving me an opportunity to respond to President's Address in Lok Sabha 14 times: PM Narendra Modi in Lok Sabha.

I thank people for giving me an opportunity to respond to President's Addres...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The next AI leap: LLMs can process multimedia without pre-trained data

Machine Learning and Explainable AI revolutionize diabetes prediction

AI in healthcare: ChatGPT’s potential, pitfalls, and future

The dawn of intelligent creativity: Merging AI, data, and creative expressions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025