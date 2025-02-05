Left Menu

Community Rallies to Find Missing Thane Schoolgirl

A 14-year-old schoolgirl disappeared from near Thane railway station, prompting police to file a kidnapping case and launch a search. Her parents and local citizens have sought help from Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. CCTV footage hints at her location, but police await confirmation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 05-02-2025 18:13 IST | Created: 05-02-2025 18:13 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A 14-year-old schoolgirl has gone missing from the Thane railway station area, with a police search underway after a kidnapping case was filed. Officials said the girl was last seen on Monday at around 12.55 pm, leaving her school in the direction of the railway station instead of heading home.

Concerned parents reported their daughter missing when she did not return home, subsequently lodging an official complaint. They approached Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, representing Thane city, requesting his involvement in the case.

Thane Nagar police have registered a kidnapping case under section 137 (2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Despite CCTV footage reportedly showing the girl at a different station, no official comments have been made as the search continues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

