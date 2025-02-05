Left Menu

U.S. Withdrawal Plans in Syria: A Brewing Storm?

The Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) in northern and eastern Syria have not been informed of any U.S. troop withdrawal plans, despite reports suggesting otherwise. This potential withdrawal could allow ISIS and similar extremist groups to resurrect their influence, reminiscent of their domination in 2014. Tensions rise as Turkey views these forces as a threat.

The Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) announced on Wednesday that they have not been informed of any plans for U.S. military withdrawal from northern and eastern Syria. SDF spokesperson Farhad Shami expressed concerns that ISIS and other malevolent entities are poised to capitalize on any potential U.S. exit to regain lost ground, mirroring their 2014 dominance.

Back in 2014, the Islamic State held sway over millions, enforcing a brutal regime across large stretches of Iraq and Syria. On Wednesday, NBC News reported, based on information from two U.S. defense officials, that the Department of Defense is formulating strategies to extract all American troops from Syria.

While the U.S. views Kurdish-led forces as essential partners in the fight against ISIS, Turkey perceives them as a significant national security risk, adding layers of complexity to the regional dynamics.

