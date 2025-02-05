Left Menu

Ohio Warehouse Shooting: Suspect at Large After Deadly Attack

A suspect, formerly employed at an Ohio cosmetics warehouse, is being sought after a shooting incident left one dead and five injured. The targeted attack occurred late Tuesday with no apparent motive. The New Albany police are actively searching for the suspect, a person of interest.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newalbany | Updated: 05-02-2025 18:26 IST | Created: 05-02-2025 18:26 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

An Ohio cosmetics warehouse became the scene of a tragic shooting on Tuesday night, leaving one individual dead and five others injured. The suspect, who worked at the facility, remains at large, prompting a major manhunt by New Albany Police.

Without any reported disputes leading up to the event, the attack took authorities by surprise. Police Chief Greg Jones described it as a 'targeted type of attack,' while confirming that a firearm was discovered at the scene.

Approximately 150 people were evacuated, with victims rushed to the hospital for treatment. Police have yet to identify a motive for the shooting, but they reassured the public that the suspect is not believed to pose a wider threat.

(With inputs from agencies.)

