Ohio Warehouse Shooting: Suspect at Large After Deadly Attack
A suspect, formerly employed at an Ohio cosmetics warehouse, is being sought after a shooting incident left one dead and five injured. The targeted attack occurred late Tuesday with no apparent motive. The New Albany police are actively searching for the suspect, a person of interest.
An Ohio cosmetics warehouse became the scene of a tragic shooting on Tuesday night, leaving one individual dead and five others injured. The suspect, who worked at the facility, remains at large, prompting a major manhunt by New Albany Police.
Without any reported disputes leading up to the event, the attack took authorities by surprise. Police Chief Greg Jones described it as a 'targeted type of attack,' while confirming that a firearm was discovered at the scene.
Approximately 150 people were evacuated, with victims rushed to the hospital for treatment. Police have yet to identify a motive for the shooting, but they reassured the public that the suspect is not believed to pose a wider threat.
(With inputs from agencies.)
