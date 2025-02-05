Left Menu

Tensions in Thirupparankundram: Political and Communal Underpinnings

Tensions rise in Thirupparankundram as DMK's P K Sekar Babu accuses the BJP of inciting communal unrest to gain political advantage. The conflict centers around the consumption and slaughter of non-vegetarian food near sacred sites. BJP's protest was non-violent, yet heavily controlled by the government.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 05-02-2025 18:47 IST | Created: 05-02-2025 18:47 IST
Tensions in Thirupparankundram: Political and Communal Underpinnings
  • Country:
  • India

In response to the Thirupparankundram issue, DMK leader P K Sekar Babu accused the BJP of stirring unrest to challenge the government. The February protests, primarily led by BJP members, aimed to create a communal divide, according to Babu's allegations.

The DMK minister dismissed the unrest as unwarranted and criticized BJP for leveraging a 'non-issue' for political gain. He warned that any instigated violence would be forcefully addressed by the state's Chief Minister, M K Stalin.

The BJP, countering these accusations, claimed the protests were peaceful and criticized the ruling party's policies. The core disagreement involves the allowance of animal slaughter near sacred sites, sparking decades-long legal disputes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Sweden School Tragedy: Multiple Fatalities Reported

Sweden School Tragedy: Multiple Fatalities Reported

 Sweden
2
Anmol Kharb Shines: Dominates at National Games

Anmol Kharb Shines: Dominates at National Games

 Global
3
Sanjay Singh Questions Electoral Integrity Amidst BJP Allegations

Sanjay Singh Questions Electoral Integrity Amidst BJP Allegations

 India
4
I thank people for giving me an opportunity to respond to President's Address in Lok Sabha 14 times: PM Narendra Modi in Lok Sabha.

I thank people for giving me an opportunity to respond to President's Addres...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The next AI leap: LLMs can process multimedia without pre-trained data

Machine Learning and Explainable AI revolutionize diabetes prediction

AI in healthcare: ChatGPT’s potential, pitfalls, and future

The dawn of intelligent creativity: Merging AI, data, and creative expressions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025