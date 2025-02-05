Tensions in Thirupparankundram: Political and Communal Underpinnings

In response to the Thirupparankundram issue, DMK leader P K Sekar Babu accused the BJP of stirring unrest to challenge the government. The February protests, primarily led by BJP members, aimed to create a communal divide, according to Babu's allegations.

The DMK minister dismissed the unrest as unwarranted and criticized BJP for leveraging a 'non-issue' for political gain. He warned that any instigated violence would be forcefully addressed by the state's Chief Minister, M K Stalin.

The BJP, countering these accusations, claimed the protests were peaceful and criticized the ruling party's policies. The core disagreement involves the allowance of animal slaughter near sacred sites, sparking decades-long legal disputes.

(With inputs from agencies.)