Jurisdiction Jumble: Rashid Engineer's Bail Case Reaches Apex Court
MP Rashid Engineer's bail plea in a terror funding case faces jurisdictional quandaries. The NIA court's limits versus MP/MLA special courts' roles escalate the matter to the Supreme Court. Legal experts debate separate court setups for lawmakers and their implications on legislative practices.
- Country:
- India
The bail plea of Jammu and Kashmir MP Rashid Engineer has sparked a jurisdictional debate, reaching the Supreme Court, as courts grapple with the issue. Legal experts scrutinize the jurisdiction gap caused by NIA court limitations versus special MP/MLA courts' authority.
The contention arose when an NIA court claimed it couldn't adjudicate the bail plea due to statutory constraints, highlighting a legal loophole. The statute forbids special courts, set for lawmakers, from hearing NIA-probed cases, necessitating resolution from higher judicial bodies.
Senior advocates advocate re-evaluation of separate courts for lawmakers, debating legislative fairness and efficiency concerns. Experts highlight the need for judicial and procedural clarity, as Rashid's case becomes a focal point in resolving this legal labyrinth.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Navigating Judicial Pathways: Examining Writ Jurisdiction Against MSEFC Orders
Delhi High Court Issues Notice on Engineer Rashid's Bail Plea in Terror Funding Case
Terror funding from proceeds of narcotics trade has to be curbed with alacrity and rigour, says Home Minister Amit Shah.
OpenAI in Court: The Jurisdiction Dilemma in India
NIA Opposes Bail Plea of MP Rashid Engineer in Terror Funding Case