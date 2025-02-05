Left Menu

Jurisdiction Jumble: Rashid Engineer's Bail Case Reaches Apex Court

MP Rashid Engineer's bail plea in a terror funding case faces jurisdictional quandaries. The NIA court's limits versus MP/MLA special courts' roles escalate the matter to the Supreme Court. Legal experts debate separate court setups for lawmakers and their implications on legislative practices.

  • India

The bail plea of Jammu and Kashmir MP Rashid Engineer has sparked a jurisdictional debate, reaching the Supreme Court, as courts grapple with the issue. Legal experts scrutinize the jurisdiction gap caused by NIA court limitations versus special MP/MLA courts' authority.

The contention arose when an NIA court claimed it couldn't adjudicate the bail plea due to statutory constraints, highlighting a legal loophole. The statute forbids special courts, set for lawmakers, from hearing NIA-probed cases, necessitating resolution from higher judicial bodies.

Senior advocates advocate re-evaluation of separate courts for lawmakers, debating legislative fairness and efficiency concerns. Experts highlight the need for judicial and procedural clarity, as Rashid's case becomes a focal point in resolving this legal labyrinth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

