Jurisdiction Jumble: Rashid Engineer's Bail Case Reaches Apex Court

The bail plea of Jammu and Kashmir MP Rashid Engineer has sparked a jurisdictional debate, reaching the Supreme Court, as courts grapple with the issue. Legal experts scrutinize the jurisdiction gap caused by NIA court limitations versus special MP/MLA courts' authority.

The contention arose when an NIA court claimed it couldn't adjudicate the bail plea due to statutory constraints, highlighting a legal loophole. The statute forbids special courts, set for lawmakers, from hearing NIA-probed cases, necessitating resolution from higher judicial bodies.

Senior advocates advocate re-evaluation of separate courts for lawmakers, debating legislative fairness and efficiency concerns. Experts highlight the need for judicial and procedural clarity, as Rashid's case becomes a focal point in resolving this legal labyrinth.

