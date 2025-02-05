Left Menu

Justice Pursued: A Community Stands Against Violence

A middle-aged woman alleges she was gang-raped by two men in a local home where she went to cook. Following her complaint, a case was filed and the suspects were arrested. Authorities, including Superintendent of Police Vikrant Vir, are conducting a thorough investigation, with forensic analysis underway.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Deoria | Updated: 05-02-2025 19:14 IST | Created: 05-02-2025 19:14 IST
Justice Pursued: A Community Stands Against Violence
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A middle-aged woman reported being gang-raped by two men while she was at their residence to prepare a meal, local police announced on Wednesday.

Following her complaint, law enforcement promptly registered the case and apprehended the suspects, identified as Rupesh Singh and Abhimanyu Singh, according to police officials. The woman, employed locally as a cook, resides in the Bhaluani police station area.

Superintendent of Police Vikrant Vir confirmed the case registration and arrests, noting that he personally visited the crime scene. A forensic team is actively collecting evidence, and the woman is scheduled for a medical examination as further legal proceedings continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Sweden School Tragedy: Multiple Fatalities Reported

Sweden School Tragedy: Multiple Fatalities Reported

 Sweden
2
Anmol Kharb Shines: Dominates at National Games

Anmol Kharb Shines: Dominates at National Games

 Global
3
Sanjay Singh Questions Electoral Integrity Amidst BJP Allegations

Sanjay Singh Questions Electoral Integrity Amidst BJP Allegations

 India
4
I thank people for giving me an opportunity to respond to President's Address in Lok Sabha 14 times: PM Narendra Modi in Lok Sabha.

I thank people for giving me an opportunity to respond to President's Addres...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The next AI leap: LLMs can process multimedia without pre-trained data

Machine Learning and Explainable AI revolutionize diabetes prediction

AI in healthcare: ChatGPT’s potential, pitfalls, and future

The dawn of intelligent creativity: Merging AI, data, and creative expressions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025