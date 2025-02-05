Justice Pursued: A Community Stands Against Violence

A middle-aged woman reported being gang-raped by two men while she was at their residence to prepare a meal, local police announced on Wednesday.

Following her complaint, law enforcement promptly registered the case and apprehended the suspects, identified as Rupesh Singh and Abhimanyu Singh, according to police officials. The woman, employed locally as a cook, resides in the Bhaluani police station area.

Superintendent of Police Vikrant Vir confirmed the case registration and arrests, noting that he personally visited the crime scene. A forensic team is actively collecting evidence, and the woman is scheduled for a medical examination as further legal proceedings continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)