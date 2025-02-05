In a significant diplomatic breakthrough, Russia and Ukraine on Wednesday each released 150 prisoners of war, marking a positive step in their conflict resolution efforts. This exchange was facilitated by the United Arab Emirates, showcasing the nation's growing involvement in international peace mediation.

The Russian Defence Ministry confirmed that all returned Russian prisoners are currently in Belarus. While there, they are undergoing both psychological evaluation and receiving medical assistance, ensuring their well-being after the ordeal.

The exchange underlines the importance of third-party nations, like the UAE, in negotiating peace and providing humanitarian relief amid ongoing geopolitical tensions.

