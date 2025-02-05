Left Menu

Russia-Ukraine Peace Gesture: Prisoner Swap Facilitated by UAE

Russia and Ukraine carried out a prisoner exchange involving 150 people from each side. The United Arab Emirates mediated this exchange, emphasizing its role in diplomatic efforts. The freed Russian soldiers are currently in Belarus, where they are receiving psychological and medical support.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 05-02-2025 19:25 IST | Created: 05-02-2025 19:25 IST
  • Country:
  • Russia

In a significant diplomatic breakthrough, Russia and Ukraine on Wednesday each released 150 prisoners of war, marking a positive step in their conflict resolution efforts. This exchange was facilitated by the United Arab Emirates, showcasing the nation's growing involvement in international peace mediation.

The Russian Defence Ministry confirmed that all returned Russian prisoners are currently in Belarus. While there, they are undergoing both psychological evaluation and receiving medical assistance, ensuring their well-being after the ordeal.

The exchange underlines the importance of third-party nations, like the UAE, in negotiating peace and providing humanitarian relief amid ongoing geopolitical tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

