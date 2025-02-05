Police Suspended Amid Outcry Over Alleged Assault on Family

In a controversial incident, three policemen, including a sub-inspector, have been suspended in Pathanamthitta after an alleged assault on a family near a bar, causing a public uproar. The officers were part of a patrol team involved in the skirmish, which has now led to a formal investigation.

The suspension, ordered by Deputy Inspector General Ajitha Begum, followed demands for action by political leaders. Opposition Leader V D Satheeshan criticized the officers for their misuse of power and called for a thorough investigation, asserting that such behavior was unacceptable in law enforcement.

Witnesses claimed that the police, responding to a bar manager's report of a disturbance, began attacking bystanders, including the family, due to 'mistaken identity'. The incident has ignited widespread condemnation, with politicians urging immediate and strong measures against the involved policemen.

