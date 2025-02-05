Left Menu

Police Suspended Amid Outcry Over Alleged Assault on Family

Three policemen, including a sub-inspector in Pathanamthitta, have been suspended for allegedly assaulting a family near a bar, sparking public outrage. The attacks were reportedly due to 'mistaken identity'. Political leaders have demanded swift action against the officers as investigations continue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pathanamthitta | Updated: 05-02-2025 19:27 IST | Created: 05-02-2025 19:27 IST
Police Suspended Amid Outcry Over Alleged Assault on Family
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a controversial incident, three policemen, including a sub-inspector, have been suspended in Pathanamthitta after an alleged assault on a family near a bar, causing a public uproar. The officers were part of a patrol team involved in the skirmish, which has now led to a formal investigation.

The suspension, ordered by Deputy Inspector General Ajitha Begum, followed demands for action by political leaders. Opposition Leader V D Satheeshan criticized the officers for their misuse of power and called for a thorough investigation, asserting that such behavior was unacceptable in law enforcement.

Witnesses claimed that the police, responding to a bar manager's report of a disturbance, began attacking bystanders, including the family, due to 'mistaken identity'. The incident has ignited widespread condemnation, with politicians urging immediate and strong measures against the involved policemen.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Sweden School Tragedy: Multiple Fatalities Reported

Sweden School Tragedy: Multiple Fatalities Reported

 Sweden
2
Anmol Kharb Shines: Dominates at National Games

Anmol Kharb Shines: Dominates at National Games

 Global
3
Sanjay Singh Questions Electoral Integrity Amidst BJP Allegations

Sanjay Singh Questions Electoral Integrity Amidst BJP Allegations

 India
4
I thank people for giving me an opportunity to respond to President's Address in Lok Sabha 14 times: PM Narendra Modi in Lok Sabha.

I thank people for giving me an opportunity to respond to President's Addres...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The next AI leap: LLMs can process multimedia without pre-trained data

Machine Learning and Explainable AI revolutionize diabetes prediction

AI in healthcare: ChatGPT’s potential, pitfalls, and future

The dawn of intelligent creativity: Merging AI, data, and creative expressions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025