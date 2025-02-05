Controversy Erupts Over Diego Garcia Lease Deal

Tensions are rising as the British government dismisses reports suggesting a significant increase in costs to retain the Diego Garcia military base. Foreign office minister Stephen Doughty refuted media claims that payments to Mauritius could soar, stating emphatically in parliament that such reports are "categorically untrue".

The debate centers around an agreement struck in October, in which Britain agreed to eventually cede the sovereignty of the Chagos Islands to Mauritius while maintaining control of the base under a 99-year lease. The newly elected Mauritian Prime Minister, Navin Ramgoolam, has questioned the deal, indicating potential changes that demand joint agreement for lease extension and front-loaded payments protected from inflation.

The issue gathers an international dimension as both US President Trump's team and the British opposition raise concerns. Priti Patel from the Conservatives criticized the deal as a substantial foreign policy error, warning of strategic defense losses and increased financial costs.

(With inputs from agencies.)