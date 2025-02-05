Mizoram SEC Pardons Minister for Model Code Breach

The Mizoram State Election Commission has pardoned Public Works Department Minister Vanlalhlana after he was found violating the Model Code of Conduct ahead of upcoming local elections. This decision follows his apology and commitment to adhere to the rules in the future.

This action by the SEC came after show-cause notices were issued to both Minister Vanlalhlana and Minister of Labour, Employment, Skill Development, and Entrepreneurship Lalnghinglova Hmar. The notices were based on complaints from the opposition Mizo National Front, accusing the ministers of breaching election norms.

Vanlalhlana acknowledged that releasing a video on social media unknowingly violated the Code of Conduct, stating his intentions were not to infringe on election rules. This being his first offense, and based on his apology, the SEC has decided to forgive the transgression, instructing him to remove the video and submit deletion proof within three days. Meanwhile, Minister Hmar was acquitted of any wrongdoing as his actions did not breach the conduct guidelines.

(With inputs from agencies.)