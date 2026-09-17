SEC's Blockchain Boom: Tokenized Stocks Get a Green Light

The U.S. SEC has granted a five-year exemption allowing platforms to trade blockchain-based stocks, aiming to integrate digital assets with traditional markets. While supporting liquidity and reducing transaction costs, these changes could enhance transparency and self-custody for investors, signifying a pivotal shift in the equities market landscape.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-09-2026 19:12 IST | Created: 17-09-2026 19:12 IST
SEC's Blockchain Boom: Tokenized Stocks Get a Green Light
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The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) revealed its new exemption policy on Thursday, allowing companies to trade blockchain-based or tokenized stocks. This landmark decision is set to deeply integrate digital assets into the traditional marketplace.

Platforms trading tokenized stocks will have a five-year grace period from many existing rules applied to major exchanges like Nasdaq and NYSE. However, platforms must notify companies ahead of listing their tokenized shares, with any issuer objections leading to a halt in offerings.

Prominent crypto firms, including Coinbase, have shown interest in launching these stocks when permissible. This move coincides with recent cryptocurrency legislation developments in the U.S. Senate, signaling potential major shifts in how equities markets operate.

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