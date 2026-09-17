SEC's Blockchain Boom: Tokenized Stocks Get a Green Light

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) revealed its new exemption policy on Thursday, allowing companies to trade blockchain-based or tokenized stocks. This landmark decision is set to deeply integrate digital assets into the traditional marketplace.

Platforms trading tokenized stocks will have a five-year grace period from many existing rules applied to major exchanges like Nasdaq and NYSE. However, platforms must notify companies ahead of listing their tokenized shares, with any issuer objections leading to a halt in offerings.

Prominent crypto firms, including Coinbase, have shown interest in launching these stocks when permissible. This move coincides with recent cryptocurrency legislation developments in the U.S. Senate, signaling potential major shifts in how equities markets operate.