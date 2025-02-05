Chennai Man Arrested for Smuggling Endangered Siamang Gibbons at Mumbai Airport

A Chennai man, Abdul Rahman Ahamed, was apprehended at Mumbai's international airport after officials discovered five endangered Siamang gibbons in his luggage, smuggled from Malaysia.

Authorities reported that among the five trafficked Siamang gibbons, three were dead, and the remaining two required urgent care. The surviving gibbons were immediately transferred to a wildlife expert team for stabilization.

Ahamed is now facing legal actions under both the Customs and Wildlife Protection Acts. The animals will be repatriated to their native habitat after recovery, in accordance with Indian wildlife laws.

(With inputs from agencies.)