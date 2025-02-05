Left Menu

Chennai Man Arrested for Smuggling Endangered Siamang Gibbons at Mumbai Airport

A man from Chennai was intercepted at Mumbai airport carrying five critically endangered Siamang gibbons from Malaysia. Three of the primates were deceased, and the others in critical condition. Authorities handed the animals over to a wildlife welfare group. The suspect faces charges under customs and wildlife protection laws.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 05-02-2025 20:13 IST | Created: 05-02-2025 20:13 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A Chennai man, Abdul Rahman Ahamed, was apprehended at Mumbai's international airport after officials discovered five endangered Siamang gibbons in his luggage, smuggled from Malaysia.

Authorities reported that among the five trafficked Siamang gibbons, three were dead, and the remaining two required urgent care. The surviving gibbons were immediately transferred to a wildlife expert team for stabilization.

Ahamed is now facing legal actions under both the Customs and Wildlife Protection Acts. The animals will be repatriated to their native habitat after recovery, in accordance with Indian wildlife laws.

(With inputs from agencies.)

