Assam Cabinet Unveils Comprehensive Reforms: Education, Taxation, and Infrastructure Under the Radar

The Assam cabinet, led by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, unveiled transformative policies across multiple sectors, reflecting a robust governance agenda.

A significant move includes revising the Assam Value Added Tax rules, introducing restrictions on goods entering the state, affirming the government's intent to monitor and regulate imports more efficiently.

In education, approval of the Assam Secondary Education Services Rules and a web portal for RTE Act compliance ensure educational inclusivity, while investments in small industries highlight a strategic focus on economic development.

(With inputs from agencies.)