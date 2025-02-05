CBI Court Denies Discharge to Former CBFC CEO in Corruption Scandal

A special CBI court in the city has refused to grant a discharge plea to Rakesh Kumar Singh, the former CEO of the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), in a 2014 corruption case. Sufficient evidence exists to frame charges, suggested the court.

Singh allegedly sought Rs 70,000 through an associate, Shripati Mishra, for hastening the release of the Chhattisgarhi film 'Mor Dauki Ke Bihaw'. Judge S M Menjoge observed that monetary demands by Singh were evident from available records.

Despite Singh's defense that he was not the sole decision-maker in issuing Censor certificates, and claims of exoneration through a departmental enquiry, the prosecution pointed to incriminating evidence and witness statements which suggested a pattern of bribery for faster processing.

(With inputs from agencies.)