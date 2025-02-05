Left Menu

CBI Court Denies Discharge to Former CBFC CEO in Corruption Scandal

Rakesh Kumar Singh, former CEO of CBFC, has been denied discharge in a 2014 corruption case by a special CBI court. Accused of demanding bribes for Censor certification, the court found prima facie evidence against him. Charges will be framed, leading to trial.

A special CBI court in the city has refused to grant a discharge plea to Rakesh Kumar Singh, the former CEO of the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), in a 2014 corruption case. Sufficient evidence exists to frame charges, suggested the court.

Singh allegedly sought Rs 70,000 through an associate, Shripati Mishra, for hastening the release of the Chhattisgarhi film 'Mor Dauki Ke Bihaw'. Judge S M Menjoge observed that monetary demands by Singh were evident from available records.

Despite Singh's defense that he was not the sole decision-maker in issuing Censor certificates, and claims of exoneration through a departmental enquiry, the prosecution pointed to incriminating evidence and witness statements which suggested a pattern of bribery for faster processing.

