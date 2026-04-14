Liu Weidong's $6.1 Million Bribery Scandal Unveiled

Liu Weidong, a prominent figure in China's automotive sector, was handed a 13-year sentence for bribery, state media reported. As a former deputy general manager at China South Industries Group Corporation, Liu's illicit activities involved accepting over 41.4 million yuan ($6.1 million) in bribes between 1999 and 2025.

During his tenure at several major firms, including Dongfeng Motor and China Changan Automobile Group, Liu exploited his positions to assist organizations and individuals unfairly in business operations and job promotions in exchange for bribes, according to court findings.

Liu pleaded guilty to the charges and expressed remorse in his closing statement. China's anti-graft body had announced an investigation into Liu's activities in February 2025, leading to the recent court verdict.