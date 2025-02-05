Nagpur Police Inspector Busted in Rs 2 Lakh Bribery Case
An Assistant Police Inspector in Nagpur, Pramanand Dadarao Katre, was arrested by the Anti-Corruption Bureau for allegedly accepting a Rs 2 lakh bribe. Katre reportedly demanded the bribe to avoid taking action in a Rs 5 crore land fraud. He faces charges under the Prevention of Corruption Act.
An Assistant Police Inspector was arrested by the Anti-Corruption Bureau in Nagpur, Maharashtra, on Wednesday for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 2 lakh. The accused, named Pramanand Dadarao Katre, was serving at the Koradi police station.
Katre is accused of demanding the bribe to avoid taking legal action against an individual involved in a fraudulent Rs 5 crore land deal. The individual targeted in the purported scheme reported the demand to the ACB.
A trap was laid by the bureau, leading to Katre's arrest. He now faces charges under the Prevention of Corruption Act, according to an official statement.
