Nagpur Police Inspector Busted in Rs 2 Lakh Bribery Case

An Assistant Police Inspector in Nagpur, Pramanand Dadarao Katre, was arrested by the Anti-Corruption Bureau for allegedly accepting a Rs 2 lakh bribe. Katre reportedly demanded the bribe to avoid taking action in a Rs 5 crore land fraud. He faces charges under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nagpur | Updated: 05-02-2025 20:57 IST | Created: 05-02-2025 20:57 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

An Assistant Police Inspector was arrested by the Anti-Corruption Bureau in Nagpur, Maharashtra, on Wednesday for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 2 lakh. The accused, named Pramanand Dadarao Katre, was serving at the Koradi police station.

Katre is accused of demanding the bribe to avoid taking legal action against an individual involved in a fraudulent Rs 5 crore land deal. The individual targeted in the purported scheme reported the demand to the ACB.

A trap was laid by the bureau, leading to Katre's arrest. He now faces charges under the Prevention of Corruption Act, according to an official statement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

