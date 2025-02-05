Major Drug Bust in Assam: Yaba Tablets Seized

In a decisive move against the drug trade, Assam's South Salmara district police seized Yaba tablets valued at Rs 2 crore, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced on Wednesday.

The operation, driven by a crucial tip-off, ended with 7,800 Yaba tablets being confiscated from a suspect's residence, where a person was arrested.

Applauding the successful operation, Chief Minister Sarma lauded the police efforts on social media, underscoring the illegal status of Yaba in the country due to its methamphetamine content.

