Three Arrested in Wave City for Child Kidnapping and Sale

Three men have been taken into custody in Wave City, accused of kidnapping and selling a nine-month-old child, according to police reports on Wednesday.

The incident occurred in Dinanathpur Poothi, where Manoj, the main accused and a co-worker of the child's father, reportedly confessed to the crime. He admitted to selling the infant in Uttarakhand's Udham Singh Nagar district for Rs 80,000.

Police reported that Manoj was contacted by Mahaveer, who facilitated the sale to Harivansh, a man without children for two decades. All suspects have been booked under applicable law sections and are in custody.

(With inputs from agencies.)