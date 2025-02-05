Left Menu

Omar Abdullah Promises People-Centric J&K Budget

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah assured a people-focused budget, engaging in pre-budget discussions with elected officials. He emphasized the budget's alignment with public needs, promising transparency and inclusivity. The aim is to uplift the socio-economic conditions while reflecting public aspirations in governance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 05-02-2025 21:47 IST | Created: 05-02-2025 21:47 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a decisive move toward a more inclusive governance model, Jammu and Kashmir's Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has pledged a budget shaped by public interests rather than bureaucratic constraints. During pre-budget consultations with local legislators and development council heads, Abdullah promised a people-focused financial plan.

Emphasizing the necessity of aligning budgetary priorities with public expectations, Abdullah called on elected officials to remember the trust placed in them by voters. The discussions, held via video conference, included representatives from key districts across the region.

Abdullah, who also manages the finance portfolio, stressed that this is just the beginning of ongoing efforts to foster collaboration between government and public representatives, ensuring transparency and socio-economic upliftment for Jammu and Kashmir.

(With inputs from agencies.)

