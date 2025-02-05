Omar Abdullah Promises People-Centric J&K Budget

In a decisive move toward a more inclusive governance model, Jammu and Kashmir's Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has pledged a budget shaped by public interests rather than bureaucratic constraints. During pre-budget consultations with local legislators and development council heads, Abdullah promised a people-focused financial plan.

Emphasizing the necessity of aligning budgetary priorities with public expectations, Abdullah called on elected officials to remember the trust placed in them by voters. The discussions, held via video conference, included representatives from key districts across the region.

Abdullah, who also manages the finance portfolio, stressed that this is just the beginning of ongoing efforts to foster collaboration between government and public representatives, ensuring transparency and socio-economic upliftment for Jammu and Kashmir.

(With inputs from agencies.)