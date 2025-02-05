Nagaland's Major Drug Seizure Shines Light on Trafficking Routes

In a major breakthrough, the Nagaland Police seized drugs valued at Rs 118.83 crore and apprehended 343 individuals last year, according to senior officer Vikram M Khalate. This substantial haul underscores Nagaland's role as a key transit point in India's drug trafficking network.

During a press briefing at Police Complex Chumoukedima, IGP (CID) Khalate detailed the seizures: 545 kg of ganja worth Rs 2.72 crore, 1,010 kg of opium valued at Rs 47.51 crore, and 15 kg of heroin assessed at Rs 53.23 crore were confiscated in 2024 alone.

Additionally, nearly two kg of brown sugar, 694 gm of crystal meth, and 57,794 Yaba tablets were captured, totaling crores in value. Investigations reveal most drugs originate from Manipur, with many destined for Assam. Authorities have identified trafficking links extending to Karnataka and Punjab.

