Left Menu

Empowering Homebuyers: India's Bold Move in Insolvency Proceedings

India's Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board has amended rules to let distressed homebuyers take possession of properties during ongoing resolution processes. The changes include the introduction of facilitators, land authority involvement, and better monitoring, aimed at improving efficiency and easing delays in real estate insolvency cases.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-02-2025 22:21 IST | Created: 05-02-2025 22:21 IST
Empowering Homebuyers: India's Bold Move in Insolvency Proceedings
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India (IBBI) has made significant amendments to its corporate insolvency resolution process rules. These changes now empower distressed homebuyers to take possession of their properties before insolvency processes are fully resolved, thus addressing a major concern in real estate insolvency cases.

The newly notified amendments, effective immediately, were detailed in an official release. They aim to improve the efficiency of real estate project resolutions by appointing facilitators, involving land authorities, and ensuring comprehensive plan monitoring. These steps are expected to significantly reduce delays for homebuyers awaiting stalled project resolutions.

The amendments also introduce a monitoring committee to ensure accountability in the execution of approved plans. This committee, along with facilitating larger creditor classes and easing conditions for homebuyer participation, is expected to bring confidence and clarity to insolvency proceedings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Sweden School Tragedy: Multiple Fatalities Reported

Sweden School Tragedy: Multiple Fatalities Reported

 Sweden
2
Anmol Kharb Shines: Dominates at National Games

Anmol Kharb Shines: Dominates at National Games

 Global
3
Sanjay Singh Questions Electoral Integrity Amidst BJP Allegations

Sanjay Singh Questions Electoral Integrity Amidst BJP Allegations

 India
4
I thank people for giving me an opportunity to respond to President's Address in Lok Sabha 14 times: PM Narendra Modi in Lok Sabha.

I thank people for giving me an opportunity to respond to President's Addres...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking AI safety: Why context matters in agent security

Web accessibility gaps in the Global South: Who gets left behind?

Caught on camera? The hidden risks of geolocation data for at-risk users

Do provocations make AI users think more critically?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025