Trapped Abroad: The Ordeal of Shaik Ashraf in Southeast Asia

Shaik Ashraf, a 36-year-old from Hyderabad, is jailed in Thailand after being trafficked to Myanmar for online scams. His family seeks help from the Indian government for his repatriation. Lured by a job offer in Thailand, he ended up in a scam operation and faced torture. Efforts for his rescue continue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 05-02-2025 22:22 IST | Created: 05-02-2025 22:22 IST
The family of Shaik Ashraf, who remains imprisoned in Thailand, is appealing to the Indian government for his return. Ashraf, 36, from Hyderabad, found himself in a dire situation after allegedly being trafficked to Myanmar from Thailand for online scam operations.

His family claims he set out for Dubai in 2023, seeking employment, but was deceived by a Chinese company promising him work in an IT firm in Thailand. Instead, upon arrival, Ashraf was taken to Myanmar and coerced into participating in fraudulent activities.

Subjected to torture, including electric shocks, Ashraf's ordeal has led to a plea from his family to the Ministry of External Affairs. Spokesperson Amjed Ullah Khan of MBT has written to Indian embassies in Thailand and Myanmar, seeking intervention for Ashraf's immediate rescue and safe return.

(With inputs from agencies.)

