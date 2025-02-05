Amit Shah Highlights Transparent Job Distribution and Development Initiatives in Tripura

Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation, Shri Amit Shah, addressed the appointment letter distribution program for over 2,800 new government employees in Tripura via video conference. He lauded the state government's efforts in ensuring a fair and transparent recruitment process, free from favoritism, political bias, or corruption. The initiative marks a new beginning for the state's youth, as 2,807 individuals have been appointed to government positions, including 2,437 Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS) roles and 370 positions in the Health Department.

Shri Shah emphasized that the Tripura government, under the leadership of Chief Minister Prof. (Dr.) Manik Saha has prioritized transparency and fairness in employment opportunities, enabling the state's youth to contribute to the development of Tripura and India as envisioned by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi.

Transformation in the Northeast Under PM Modi’s Leadership

Highlighting the progress of the Northeast over the past decade, Shri Amit Shah noted that the region, once plagued by insurgency, blockades, drug trafficking, arms smuggling, and ethnic conflicts, has undergone a remarkable transformation. He credited Prime Minister Modi’s leadership for the shift towards development, enhanced connectivity, infrastructure improvements, and investment in education and agriculture. He also mentioned that Union Ministers have visited the Northeast over 700 times in the past ten years, underscoring the government’s commitment to regional growth.

Historic Peace Agreements and Improved Stability in Tripura

The Union Home Minister highlighted the Modi government's efforts in establishing peace in Tripura through three significant agreements in the past decade. He pointed out the successful integration of the Bru-Reang community by providing them with permanent residency, education, healthcare, and employment opportunities. Additionally, all insurgent groups in Tripura have been disbanded, with many former insurgents surrendering and joining the mainstream.

Shri Shah praised Chief Minister Prof. (Dr.) Manik Saha for steering Tripura toward a path of participation and progress, replacing past instability with economic growth and social harmony. He emphasized that the state is now witnessing rapid development rather than stagnation, speed rather than obstruction, and welfare-oriented governance rather than delay.

Tripura’s Growth and Development Initiatives

Reflecting on the state's transformation, Shri Amit Shah acknowledged the contributions of former Chief Minister Biplab Deb and current Chief Minister Prof. (Dr.) Manik Saha in spearheading comprehensive development initiatives. Over the past seven years, Tripura has witnessed unprecedented progress compared to previous administrations. The Modi government’s policies have successfully shifted Tripura’s status from a landlocked state to a land-linked state, opening avenues for trade, investment, and regional connectivity.

Significant infrastructure projects, including airport modernization, road network expansion, water conservation efforts, and enhanced irrigation facilities, have been undertaken to ensure Tripura’s holistic development. Shri Shah stressed that the government’s biggest achievement has been eliminating corruption and unrest from Tripura, ensuring a stable and prosperous future for its citizens.

He reaffirmed Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi’s unwavering commitment to Tripura’s development, stating that the central government remains fully dedicated to empowering the people of the state and fostering economic and social progress.