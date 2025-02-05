Left Menu

Federal Judges Unite Against Trump's Birthright Citizenship Plan

Two federal judges have blocked former President Donald Trump's plan to restrict U.S. birthright citizenship. The order aimed to deny citizenship to children born in the U.S., if their parents were not citizens or permanent residents. This move ignited widespread legal challenges, citing constitutional conflicts.

A second federal judge has issued an injunction blocking former President Donald Trump's plan to restrict U.S. birthright citizenship. The ruling cited significant constitutional issues, causing the order to be halted nationwide. U.S. District Judge Deborah Boardman stated that the plan threatened the rights of children born in the U.S., whose parents are neither citizens nor lawful residents.

Boardman's decision aligns with a Seattle judge's earlier pause, marking a significant setback for Trump's immigration policies. Despite the U.S. Justice Department's request for time to respond, it remains unclear if the administration will appeal. Boardman emphasized that existing citizenship laws should remain unchanged amid ongoing litigation.

Legal experts and opponents argue that Trump's order contravenes the 14th Amendment's citizenship clause, which guarantees citizenship to virtually all born on U.S. soil. This nationwide legal battle reinforces the contentious nature of immigration reform and the boundary lines of constitutional interpretation in America.

(With inputs from agencies.)

