Escalating Tensions: Deadly Russian Strikes in Ukraine's Donetsk and Odesa

Russian military strikes on Wednesday claimed the lives of three individuals near Ukraine's front lines. Two were killed in the eastern Donetsk region and another near the Black Sea port of Odesa. The attacks underscore Moscow's gradual westward advance, particularly targeting strategic locations in the Donbas.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-02-2025 00:07 IST | Created: 06-02-2025 00:07 IST
On Wednesday, Russian military strikes resulted in three fatalities near Ukraine's front lines, highlighting the ongoing conflict's severity. According to officials, the attacks occurred in the eastern Donetsk region and near the Black Sea port of Odesa.

Ukraine's Emergency Services confirmed that a shell hit a house in Druzhkivka, south of Kramatorsk, claiming two lives. Notably, Kramatorsk remains a strategic target for Russian troops as they advance westward, aiming to seize control of the Donbas region comprising Donetsk and Luhansk.

In a related attack, Odesa regional Governor Oleh Kiper reported on Telegram that a missile strike near the port claimed another life and severely injured a second person. The incidents underscore the precarious security situation as tensions continue to escalate.

(With inputs from agencies.)

