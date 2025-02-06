Left Menu

US Foreign Aid Shake-up Sparks Major USAID Overhaul

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced a significant reorganization of the US Agency for International Development, citing a lack of cooperation and insubordination among staff. The Trump administration ordered most overseas workers to be withdrawn, aligning foreign aid with national interests.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guatemalacity | Updated: 06-02-2025 00:15 IST | Created: 06-02-2025 00:15 IST
US Foreign Aid Shake-up Sparks Major USAID Overhaul
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a dramatic shift, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has revealed a major overhaul of the US Agency for International Development (USAID). Speaking at a press conference in Guatemala, Rubio highlighted the lack of cooperation from agency employees, leading to a sweeping directive from the Trump administration.

Almost all USAID employees working abroad are being recalled following a sudden order—a move Rubio concedes wasn't his preferred approach. Instead, he emphasized the urgency and necessity of aligning foreign aid more closely with US national interests.

Rubio stressed the significance of the directive by arguing that misallocated billions in foreign aid would serve as a boon to geopolitical adversaries. The move aims to rectify and reorient US aid policies in line with foreign policy goals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Beauden Barrett Advocates Japanese Return to Super Rugby

Beauden Barrett Advocates Japanese Return to Super Rugby

 Global
2
Transformative Urban Initiatives: Himachal Pradesh's Digital Leap

Transformative Urban Initiatives: Himachal Pradesh's Digital Leap

 India
3
Amit Shah Highlights Transparent Job Distribution and Development Initiatives in Tripura

Amit Shah Highlights Transparent Job Distribution and Development Initiative...

 Global
4
GFC: Revolutionizing Skincare with Autologous Growth Factor

GFC: Revolutionizing Skincare with Autologous Growth Factor

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking AI safety: Why context matters in agent security

Web accessibility gaps in the Global South: Who gets left behind?

Caught on camera? The hidden risks of geolocation data for at-risk users

Do provocations make AI users think more critically?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025