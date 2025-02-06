US Foreign Aid Shake-up Sparks Major USAID Overhaul
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced a significant reorganization of the US Agency for International Development, citing a lack of cooperation and insubordination among staff. The Trump administration ordered most overseas workers to be withdrawn, aligning foreign aid with national interests.
In a dramatic shift, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has revealed a major overhaul of the US Agency for International Development (USAID). Speaking at a press conference in Guatemala, Rubio highlighted the lack of cooperation from agency employees, leading to a sweeping directive from the Trump administration.
Almost all USAID employees working abroad are being recalled following a sudden order—a move Rubio concedes wasn't his preferred approach. Instead, he emphasized the urgency and necessity of aligning foreign aid more closely with US national interests.
Rubio stressed the significance of the directive by arguing that misallocated billions in foreign aid would serve as a boon to geopolitical adversaries. The move aims to rectify and reorient US aid policies in line with foreign policy goals.
(With inputs from agencies.)
