Federal Judge Rules Against Cooper Union in Antisemitism Lawsuit

A federal judge in Manhattan has mandated that Cooper Union confront a lawsuit over allegations of antisemitic abuse faced by Jewish students. The students locked themselves in a library, fearing pro-Palestinian demonstrators.

U.S. District Judge John Cronan ruled that the private college may have violated civil rights laws by allowing an environment of 'severe and pervasive' antisemitic behavior, which he stated did not fall under constitutional protections of free speech. The plaintiffs, numbering 10, are seeking punitive damages and an injunction.

While some claims were dismissed, allegations remained serious enough to move forward. This case reflects a broader trend, with other universities recently settling similar lawsuits amid growing concerns about antisemitism on campuses following escalating Israeli-Hamas tensions.

