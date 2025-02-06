Controversy Surrounds Musk's Government Email System

The email system employed by Elon Musk to communicate with federal employees has sparked controversy due to its operation without a Privacy Impact Assessment (PIA). The system, known as the Government-Wide Email System (GWES), stores names and email addresses of federal employees, rousing security concerns.

Despite claims of using non-government servers, the Office of Personnel Management (OPM) insists the system relies solely on government infrastructure. Speculation arises about its installation and security protocols, particularly with allegations it poses risks to approximately two million executive and judicial branch employees and contractors.

The filing draws attention to potential data misuse and breaches, exacerbated by community concerns over the manner in which Musk manages sensitive information. Legal representatives and public interest groups are actively seeking judicial intervention to address security risks perceived with the system.

