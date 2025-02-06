Antonio Guterres Urges Against Ethnic Cleansing in Gaza

In the wake of President Donald Trump's proposal for Palestinians to resettle, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres delivered a firm message against ethnic cleansing in Gaza. In a significant meeting of a UN committee, Guterres underscored the need to adhere to international law and avoid exacerbating existing tensions.

While Guterres did not explicitly name Trump, his spokesperson later confirmed that his remarks were in response to the U.S. leader's suggestion. Guterres reaffirmed the critical importance of the two-state solution, maintaining that a durable peace depends on establishing a sovereign Palestinian state alongside Israel.

Palestinian envoy Riyad Mansour reinforced this stance, asserting that Gaza is an inseparable part of Palestine. He called for international assistance in restoring the region, dismissing any alternative homelands. Recent escalations in violence underscore the urgency for a ceasefire and lasting resolution.

