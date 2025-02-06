Left Menu

Antonio Guterres Urges Against Ethnic Cleansing in Gaza

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres advised against ethnic cleansing in Gaza after President Trump suggested relocating Palestinians. He emphasized maintaining international law and reaffirmed the two-state solution. Palestinian envoy reiterated Palestine's claim to Gaza and requested global support for rebuilding efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-02-2025 02:27 IST | Created: 06-02-2025 02:27 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In the wake of President Donald Trump's proposal for Palestinians to resettle, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres delivered a firm message against ethnic cleansing in Gaza. In a significant meeting of a UN committee, Guterres underscored the need to adhere to international law and avoid exacerbating existing tensions.

While Guterres did not explicitly name Trump, his spokesperson later confirmed that his remarks were in response to the U.S. leader's suggestion. Guterres reaffirmed the critical importance of the two-state solution, maintaining that a durable peace depends on establishing a sovereign Palestinian state alongside Israel.

Palestinian envoy Riyad Mansour reinforced this stance, asserting that Gaza is an inseparable part of Palestine. He called for international assistance in restoring the region, dismissing any alternative homelands. Recent escalations in violence underscore the urgency for a ceasefire and lasting resolution.

(With inputs from agencies.)

