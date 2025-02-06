Sisi Calls for Action on Two-State Solution Amidst U.S. Shift

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi has called on the international community to take responsibility for implementing a two-state solution. His appeal was made during a conversation with French President Emmanuel Macron, according to a statement from the Egyptian presidency.

This diplomatic exchange follows comments from U.S. President Donald Trump, who proposed during a joint press conference with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that the United States could assume control of Gaza following the resettlement of Palestinians.

The statement from Sisi's office did not explicitly reference President Trump's proposal, leaving it ambiguous whether this topic was broached in his discussion with President Macron.

(With inputs from agencies.)