Left Menu

Sisi Calls for Action on Two-State Solution Amidst U.S. Shift

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi urged the international community, through a conversation with French President Emmanuel Macron, to support a two-state solution. This comes after U.S. President Donald Trump suggested taking over Gaza post-Palestinian resettlement. The Egyptian stance on Trump's proposal remains unclear.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-02-2025 02:43 IST | Created: 06-02-2025 02:43 IST
Sisi Calls for Action on Two-State Solution Amidst U.S. Shift

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi has called on the international community to take responsibility for implementing a two-state solution. His appeal was made during a conversation with French President Emmanuel Macron, according to a statement from the Egyptian presidency.

This diplomatic exchange follows comments from U.S. President Donald Trump, who proposed during a joint press conference with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that the United States could assume control of Gaza following the resettlement of Palestinians.

The statement from Sisi's office did not explicitly reference President Trump's proposal, leaving it ambiguous whether this topic was broached in his discussion with President Macron.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Beauden Barrett Advocates Japanese Return to Super Rugby

Beauden Barrett Advocates Japanese Return to Super Rugby

 Global
2
Transformative Urban Initiatives: Himachal Pradesh's Digital Leap

Transformative Urban Initiatives: Himachal Pradesh's Digital Leap

 India
3
Amit Shah Highlights Transparent Job Distribution and Development Initiatives in Tripura

Amit Shah Highlights Transparent Job Distribution and Development Initiative...

 Global
4
GFC: Revolutionizing Skincare with Autologous Growth Factor

GFC: Revolutionizing Skincare with Autologous Growth Factor

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking AI safety: Why context matters in agent security

Web accessibility gaps in the Global South: Who gets left behind?

Caught on camera? The hidden risks of geolocation data for at-risk users

Do provocations make AI users think more critically?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025