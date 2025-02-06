Left Menu

Central America Migration Agreement Boost: A New Chapter

Guatemala's President Bernardo Arévalo announced his country will accept migrants deported from the U.S., marking the second agreement secured by Secretary of State Marco Rubio during his Central American tour. The agreement includes a 40% increase in deportation flights. El Salvador also signed a similar agreement earlier this week.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guatemalacity | Updated: 06-02-2025 02:46 IST | Created: 06-02-2025 02:46 IST
Guatemalan President Bernardo Arévalo announced Wednesday that his nation has agreed to accept migrants deported from the United States, forming the second pact brokered by Secretary of State Marco Rubio on his diplomatic tour of Central America.

Arévalo stated this arrangement will see a 40% rise in deportation flights, with plans to facilitate returns to the migrants' countries of origin at America's expense. The initiative mirrors a similar agreement from El Salvador, which announced Monday its readiness to receive deportees, including U.S. citizens and residents convicted of violent crimes.

While President Trump and Secretary Rubio recognize the legal complexities, the agreements underscore the Trump administration's prioritization of immigration issues on Rubio's five-country diplomatic mission across Central America.

(With inputs from agencies.)

